Wreckage was strewn across both lanes between Locust Drive and Glendale Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) —One person was taken to a hospital following a five-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of U.S. 224 in Boardman by the Boardman Plaza.

Wreckage is strewn across both lanes between Locust Drive and Glendale Avenue.

A township police spokesman at the scene said the person who was taken to the hospital was knocked out when the first police arrived.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.