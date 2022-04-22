YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Nineteen bands, three stages, all in one night in Youngstown. It’s the Federal Frenzy and it’s Saturday in downtown Youngtown.

Friday evening they were setting up the beer tents along with the stages where the bands will play.

The main stage will be on West Federal Street but a second big stage will be on the Phelps Street Gateway. It’s put on by Penguin Productions which is the student programming board at Youngstown State.

The expectant attendance is 6,000.

“So Federal Frenzy is a music and arts festival that happens in downtown Youngstown, and really it’s just a time for the Youngstown community and the YSU community to come together and celebrate all that downtown has to offer,” said organizer Jordan Record.

Federal Frenzy runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Among the local bands performing are The Labra Brothers, Candace Campana, and JD Eicher. The featured band is Hunny from Newbury, California.