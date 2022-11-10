NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a house fire in Negley Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.

Crews said that about ten acres of land are also on fire. Fire officials said the fire is 90% to 95% contained, however, one structure is reigniting.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page saying that crews are battling multiple brush fires in the county and reminded residents that open burning is prohibited at this time of year.

Firefighters said that everyone in the home made it out safely with no injuries.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.