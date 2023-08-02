ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have found two missing adults after a search of Beaver Creek State Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and fire crews, as well as a K-9 unit, were searching a wooded area at the park. They first found two missing children and later found the adults.

The adult hikers got separated from the children at about 11:10 a.m. Phone contact with the adults and a ping of their location helped in the search. The kids were found at 12:06 p.m. and the adults were found about an hour later.

Crews also used drones to help locate them. All are safe and no injuries were reported.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.