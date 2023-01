WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters saved a dog from a burning home in Warren on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the house in the 800 block of Third Street Southwest at 4:55 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire did cause major damage to the home, however.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.