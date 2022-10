VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in Vienna Township.

It happened about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 82 and Sodom Hutchings Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them, an SUV, overturned.

There was one person in the SUV, and two people in the other vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.