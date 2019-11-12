Crews respond to crashes near Meander Creek Reservoir

Interstate 76 westbound from Interstate 80 and State Route 46 to the Ohio Turnpike is closed due to a crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are responding to reports of multiple crashes near the Meander Creek Reservoir as snow is beginning to accumulate.

Interstate 76 westbound from Interstate 80 and State Route 46 to the Ohio Turnpike is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is backed up on Route 46 from 80.

Interstate 80 westbound in Austintown is shut down from Salt Springs Road to the Turnpike, according to Highway Patrol.

There are multiple crashes, some of which are serious.

Crews are heading out to the scene to check on the conditions. Check back here for updates.