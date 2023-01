BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a house fire in the Newport Neighborhood in Boardman Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Boardman and Canfield were called to the 4000 block of Hudson Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Canfield crews said that the fire started near the chimney and worked it’s way up to the attic.

Crews said that no one was injured.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.