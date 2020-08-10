Crews respond to 2 fires less than 2 hours apart at same Liberty Township house

They're still trying to figure out what caused the fires

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Liberty Township are looking into how two fires started at the same house earlier Monday.

Firefighters initially responded to a house on Belmont Avenue for a reported grass fire.

Fire Chief Gus Birch said they put the fire out and checked the area but less than two hours later, crews were sent back to the same address for another fire.

Investigators don’t know if anyone was living there at the time, but the house’s utilities were turned on.

They’re still trying to figure out what caused the fires.

