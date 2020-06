Police say the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after his car flipped over in Weathersfield.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. on Austintown-Warren Road.

Police say the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip. Crews were able to safely remove him from the car.

The driver is expected to be Ok, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.