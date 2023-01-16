SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.

Shenango Fire Department was dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Bedford Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department rescued one person and had the fire under control within 20 minutes. No one was injured.

Crews on scene do not believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.

West Middlesex, Hermitage, New Wilmington, Pulaski, Ferrell, Hubbard and Jefferson Township fire departments were all on standby for the fire.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.