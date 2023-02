GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Three cats and a dog were rescued during a structure fire that called multiple departments to the scene.

According to a social media post from Girard Fire Department, crews responded to the 400 block of Prospect Street in Girard around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fire caused minimal damage, but three cats and a dog were rescued.

The GFD received mutual aid from Liberty Twp., Weathersfield Twp. and Niles Fire.

There were no injuries in the fire.