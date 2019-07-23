Crews rescue family stuck in Shenango River in Greenville

A father and son walking in the area called for help around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police and fire crews rescued a family that was trapped in the Shenango River in Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

A mother and her two children, ages 4 and 5, were on a raft in the river. Their friend was on another raft.

One of the rafts started deflating, so they all tried to get into the other raft.

During this time, the group got tangled up in some tree limbs, causing them to become stuck on the river.

A father and son walking on a trail nearby saw the group and called for help.

Greenville/West Salem police and firefighters came out and got them out of the water within a half-hour.

No one was injured.