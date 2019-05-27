Fire chief reports fatalities in Niles fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Niles fire chief has confirmed that two people died in a fire early Monday.

Crews were called just after 4 a.m. to a house in the 300 block of Scott Avenue.

When firefighters got there, flames were shooting from an upstairs window.

The chief said four people were in the house at the time of the fire. We do not know the conditions of the other two people.

There were three pets in the house at the time of the fire. Two of them died, the chief said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

