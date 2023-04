YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work continues on a construction project on Youngstown’s South Side ahead of the upcoming paving season.

Crews are replacing a water line along a section of Midlothian Boulevard near Glenwood Avenue.

According to the city’s Engineering Department, the work is being done before Midlothian Boulevard will be repaved — from Glenwood to Interstate 680.

That work should begin in about a month.