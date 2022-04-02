NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A water main break in Niles is leaving the Eastwood Mall and surrounding areas temporarily without water.

According to the City of Niles, crews are working to repair the line break. It happened near the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Eastwood Mall spokesman Joe Bell said they were told that the line would be repaired by 10 a.m., so the mall plans to open at 10 as usual.

According to police, the following areas are without water: US-422 and surrounding areas, Fairhaven Heights, Route 46 and south into the city, and all of the Eastwood Mall complex.

