BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a car that crashed into Bessemer Lake, off of Lakeside Drive.

The mayor of Bessemer called to report it after a council member told him to check it out.

The car was discovered to be stolen out of Union Township.

No one was inside when crews got there.

The vehicle has been pulled out of the water.