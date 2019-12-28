Elderly woman killed in house fire on Youngstown’s south side

Fire crews pulled the victim from the house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly woman was killed in a house fire on Youngstown’s south side Friday night.

It happened on Winona Drive off of Glenwood Avenue around 9 p.m.

When firefighters got there, they said it was already fully involved.

They tried to rescue the trapped woman by getting into the house through a second-floor window.

Firefighters found the victim in an upstairs bedroom but said she had already died. They tried to revive her but it was too late.

Two other people who were home at the time made it out safely.

Firefighters still don’t know what caused the fire.