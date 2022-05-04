LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are continuing to bring the Lisbon Pool back to life.



Linda Donnalley, the chairperson for Lisbon Parks and Pools Committee, said they are shooting to open it around Memorial Day if all goes to plan.



Wednesday, they were busy power washing the pool. After that, they’ll start caulking it, plaster it and then paint it.

They’re also working on the exterior of the pool houses and redoing the concrete around the pool.

The pool was slated for repairs after leaks were found last fall and other ongoing leaks needed to be addressed.

“Before, some people would say, ‘Well, just cement over it,’ but we didn’t want to do that, so we’ve had a lot of donations from people, and that’s helped a whole lot. Plus, we’ve had some grants,” Donnalley said.

They’ve been working on the pool since February after being closed for two years.

Donnalley said she thinks it’ll be a great place for people, especially kids, to play and have a place to hang out.