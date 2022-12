YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the southside of Youngstown.

It’s happening near the intersection of Overland Avenue and West Marion Avenue.

It’s still unknow if there are any occupants in the fire. The house appears to be a total loss.

Our First News reporter says a house next door also appears to be damaged.

First News crews are on scene for the fire and are looking to get more information.