YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Improvements are being made outside the Thomas Lambros Federal Building in downtown Youngstown.

Officials with the General Services Administration are having the stone plaza in front of the courthouse replaced, along with steel fencing on the backside of the building.

The $1.3 million project will include new protective barriers along Market Street and East Front Street.

The project should be complete in late November.

