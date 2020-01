A small fire broke out Friday morning at Aztec Manufacturing on Simon Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a manufacturing plant in Boardman.

The call came in as smoke in the building. When crews got there, they found a small fire and extinguished it quickly.

Investigators are working to find out what started the fire.

As of 7:35 a.m. Friday, the fire chief said the plant was closed.