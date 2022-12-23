Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing several local road restrictions as crews battle this severe winter storm.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and commercial lanes are one lane only on the following interstates:

Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway)

Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County

Interstate 86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange



PennDOT crews are working to make the roadways passable but are asking drivers to be cautious.