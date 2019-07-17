Crews find body in Shenango River after search

WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews found a body in the Shenango River Wednesday afternoon, Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker confirmed.

Crews were searching the Shenango River by the Kelly Pipe Company on Yourga Place.

The family of a missing man, 18-year-old Isaac Green, spoke to WKBN earlier, saying they believed he drowned in the river after a police chase Monday night. They said he was with a suspect who was arrested Monday night and that they both went into the river, but he didn’t come out.

Green’s mother said he couldn’t swim.

The coroner identified the body as Green’s.

Family members say they’re hurt by what happened. They said his 6-month-old daughter will grow up without a dad.

They said he was quiet and a good person, but he hung around with the wrong crowd.

Acker said more information on the search is expected to be released later today.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.