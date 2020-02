It started around 5:30 Tuesday evening

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are fighting a vacant house fire in Campbell Tuesday evening.

It started at the house on 6th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they’re just letting it burn, but they’re spraying the surrounding area with water so trees don’t catch on fire.

The house is just blocks from the Campbell Fire Department.

We have a news crew on the scene and are working to learn more.