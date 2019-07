YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - On Tuesday, we reported that the Joseph Company has a deal with Anheuser-Busch to make its self-chilling cans, along with five-liter kegs, in its newly constructed buildings on Youngstown's east side.

Questions have been raised lately on when or if anything would ever be made there. But Thursday, one Youngstown city councilman toured the buildings and left optimistic that good things will be happening soon.