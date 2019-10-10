Crews fighting house fire in Austintown

There is a lot of smoke coming from the house and the roof has collapsed

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are trying to put out a house fire in Austintown Thursday evening.

It’s on Kleber Road, which is close to Mahoning Avenue and Route 11.

As of around 5 p.m., there was a lot of smoke coming from the house and the roof had collapsed.

Firefighters were fighting it from above.

It seems everyone got out of the home safely.

One of the houses next to it was damaged from the heat.

At last check, crews were working to shut down Mahoning Avenue and direct traffic around the scene.