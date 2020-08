A neighbor said horses stayed in that barn, but there were no horses inside at the time of the fire

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Trumbull County.

It’s in the 4700 block of Sodom Hutchings Road NE in Fowler Township.

The fire started around 6 a.m.

A neighbor said horses stayed in that barn, but there were no horses inside at the time of the fire.

The area is filled with smoke.

WKBN

More stories from WKBN.com: