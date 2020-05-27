Crews fight large fire at Austintown business’ warehouse

Smoke can be seen for miles

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to correct what business the fire affected. We regret the error.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire crews are on the scene of a major fire at a storage facility for a business on Hendricks Road.

It happened at an auxiliary warehouse for Ideal Store Fixtures. There were 10,000 feet of metal shelving inside, according to the owner.

Crews from Canfield and Youngstown among others are assisting.

No employees were there when it started.

We have news crews at the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.