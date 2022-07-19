WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – No injuries were reported after a fire Monday afternoon in a Warren Township house.

Warren Township firefighters were called to the 2200 block of N. River Rd. NW for a reported fire at 3:46 p.m. According to the Warren Township Fire Department, the fire appeared to have started in an attic.

Everyone inside the house had escaped.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, according to a post on the Warren Township Fire Department’s Facebook page.

N. River Road was shut down temporarily while crews were on the scene.

Crews cleared the scene by 4:51 p.m.