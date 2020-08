Fire crews said someone lived in the house, but no one was home at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters responded to a north side house fire Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Illinois Avenue.

Fire crews said someone lived in the house, but no one was home at the time.

They don’t know yet what started the fire.

