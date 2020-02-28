Crews expected to start preservation work on bridge in New Castle

The project will include superstructure painting, bridge railing replacement and deck sealing work

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are expected to start preservation work on the US-224 (West Falls Street) bridge overlooking the Shenango River in New Castle on Tuesday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the project will include superstructure painting, bridge railing replacement and deck sealing work.

Restrictions can be expected on the bridge between Lowry Street and the North Columbus Interbelt during construction.

There will be short-term eastbound lane restrictions on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a long-term westbound single-lane closure continuously through the end of July.

PennDOT warns drivers to be careful while traveling through the construction area.

This is a $2.31 million project, PennDOT reports.