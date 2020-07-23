Crews demolish Youngstown house where about 100 cats were found

Humane agents raided the home on Greenwood Street last week, removing the cats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews demolished a house where about 100 cats were found on Youngstown’s west side.

Humane agents raided the home on Greenwood Street last week, removing the cats, after complaints from neighbors about a large number of rats in the area. Thursday, two more cats were found in the walls and were still alive.

Some agents described it as the worst cat hoarding situation Mahoning County has seen in recent years.

They said all of the cats were infested with fleas and had varying medical needs.

One cat was even in labor as it was being taken from the house.

Mike Durkin, Youngstown’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent, said the house was saturated with cat urine and feces and that they were looking to declare it a nuisance or demolish it due to the conditions.

A man and woman were living in the home, and the woman was taken to the hospital after the raid.

Durkin said the woman who was hospitalized has been released, and Animal Charity will pursue charges against the renters, not the landlord of the house.

