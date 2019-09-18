Crews demolish Youngstown house that was infested by roaches

The vacant house on Glenaven Avenue was torn down after a fire destroyed it on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in one Youngstown neighborhood are happy to see a house go after they say a fire left roaches everywhere on the street.

The vacant house on Glenaven Avenue was torn down after a fire destroyed it on Sunday.

Neighbors say it left roaches invading their houses.

Wednesday monring, a construction vehicle tore down the house. Bit by bit, dust, debris and bugs all fell from the house.

Neighbors were seen spraying sidewalks and the outside of their homes to stop any more roaches coming in.

The house was a pile of rubble by 9:30 a.m.