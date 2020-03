At one time, this was one of the city's busiest corners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been sitting empty for years and now it’s finally coming down.

Work started today to demolish the old Rexall Drug Store building at Market and Indianola, in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

But for the last year, the empty building has been on the city’s demo-list.

There are no plans for anything to replace it.