Crews deal with water break, flooded roads in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are dealing with a major water break in downtown Youngstown.

It happened Thursday morning at Wick Avenue and W. Boardman Street, flooding the roadways.

Youngstown police got a call about 8 a.m. about water gushing out of the area.

Crews are trying to locate the source of the leak.

The intersection is blocked due to crews and flooded water. Drivers should avoid it, if possible.

WKBN contacted the city’s water department to get more information.

