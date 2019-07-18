Crews deal with impact of extreme heat on roadwork

Crews make sure there is plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – As heat and humidity continue into the weekend, local road crews are being urged to stay hydrated and use common sense while they are on the job.

With heat expected to reach near 100 degrees, crews make sure there is plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated. Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the heat is sometimes unavoidable.

“Not just the heat of the day affects them. You know, they’re working behind a truck with the fumes and hot asphalt, so, you know, the heat actually intensifies for them because of the working conditions,” Ginnetti said.

He said crews are told to take whatever steps they need to stay safe on their jobs during the heat.

The high temperatures can also have an impact on water lines. Ginnetti said having water line breaks during hot conditions can be common since temperatures affect what’s on the ground and beneath it.

“Anytime the ground heats up, it’s going to move. It’s going to shift. You know, when it does that, it’ll shrink. Any slight movement like that, especially in water lines that are energized, it’s going to find the weakest point and that’s usually where you have the breaks,” Ginnetti said.

He said hot weather can also lead to roads and bridges buckling, causing pavement to lift up until conditions moderate again.