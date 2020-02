A driver spotted heavy smoke coming from the roof of Shelly's Hair and Nails Studio

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Liberty Township were called to a fire on Churchill Hubbard Road just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters cut two holes in the roof and were able to get the fire under control.