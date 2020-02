Meijer bought the land across from Creekside Plaza for $4 million

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans to build a new Meijer on US-224 in Boardman are moving forward.

Wednesday morning, crews were prepping the land across from Creekside Plaza.

Meijer bought the land for $4 million. It was previously owned by Mercy Health.

Right now, trees and brush are being cleared away.

The store should open in 2021.

First, Boardman Township zoning laws require Meijer to install a floodwater detention system.