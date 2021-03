Crews are clearing land along 490 North Broad Street

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new housing development project is underway in Canfield.

The city manager says the 11-acre property will be turned into a planned unit development, featuring about 15 villa-style homes.

The project was approved by the city council last year.

It’s unclear when construction will begin.