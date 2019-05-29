Crews cleaning up damage in Canfield from Tuesday’s storms

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The damage from Tuesday’s flooding could last several days in areas where the rains were heaviest. One of those neighborhoods was Canfield, where a number of apartment buildings and condos were left with a lot to clean up.

There was still standing water in a number of ground-floor and basement apartments along Indian Run Drive Wednesday, but it’s less than there was Tuesday night.

As four or five inches of rain fell in just a few hours, water was waist-deep and climbing.

Neighbors said when they saw the flooding start, they went outside to move their cars out of the way.

“Then as we were watching the building, we went inside to make sure that it wasn’t coming in yet,” Mike Sobnoski said. “We could see our entire tub was starting to back up and there was about an inch of standing water within the bathroom.”

In the building next door, Scott Resetar said the rains came rushing into his mother’s apartment.

“She said she was holding the door shut, trying to keep the water from the outside that was growing up to the window sills from coming inside the apartment.”

At one point, water was so deep, Canfield and Green Township firefighters used their trucks and a boat to move residents — some with babies — to higher ground.

When Resetar came back to the area Wednesday morning, water was still flowing from a pair of drainage pipes installed years ago to carrying runoff away from Route 224.

“A couple of neighbors had said that last night, these pipes were coming out full. That’s a two- to three-foot-wide diameter in that pipe and it was just coming out of there like a fire hose out here,” he said.

As residents try to clean up and salvage what they can, they all realize their renter’s insurance won’t cover flood damage like this. That means they may well have lost most of what they own.

Canfield Schools are expected to be open Thursday after clean-up crews worked to remove floodwaters Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, custodians vacuumed the waterlogged carpet inside Canfield Village Middle School. Superintedent Alex Geordan said the storms left three or four inches of water on the floor and in the school’s basement.

School leaders closed the district Wednesday, wanting to make sure everything was safe for students and staff to return.

“Making sure that we don’t have issues down the road, so we will definitely disinfect. Mold is always a topic, it’s always a concern on everyone’s mind so we will make sure that we disinfect to the nth degree,” Geordan said.

The rainwater also worked its way into the weight room area and media center at the high school.

Roads in parts of Canfield are also crumbling after the severe storms.

There is an emergency shelter set up in Canfield for those who need water or a place to stay. It’s at the Canfield Presbyterian Church at 140 W. Main St.

The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said anyone with storm damage should report it to 211.

Canfield residents with damage are also asked to call City Manager Wade Calhoun at 330-533-1101 or email him at wcalhoun@canfield.gov.