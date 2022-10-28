SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A small plane crashed in Southington Friday afternoon.

It happened off of Herr Fieldhouse Road, just east of Leiby Osborne Road. The 2021 Zenith 750 Cruzer fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a house that appears abandoned.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pilot, 82-year-old Richard Coles, was flown by a medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Registration for the aircraft has a Girard address.

Troopers said a witness told them it looked like Coles was coming in for a landing when he experienced what appeared to be a mechanical issue. He was the only one on board.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.