Crews called to kitchen fire at Red Lobster in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the restaurant will remain open following a kitchen fire.
Nicole Bott said the health department inspected the restaurant Wednesday morning and gave them the go-ahead to open. She said they expect to be open for dinner service.
Crews were called to the restaurant on Boardman Poland Road about 2:30 a.m. after the fire alarm went off.
Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and were able to put it out quickly.
Debris from the fire could be seen outside of the building by a back door.
The damage was minimal. Officials at the Boardman Fire Department said they don't know yet what caused the fire.