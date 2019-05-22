Crews called to kitchen fire at Red Lobster in Boardman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the restaurant will remain open following a kitchen fire.

Nicole Bott said the health department inspected the restaurant Wednesday morning and gave them the go-ahead to open. She said they expect to be open for dinner service.

Crews were called to the restaurant on Boardman Poland Road about 2:30 a.m. after the fire alarm went off.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and were able to put it out quickly.

Debris from the fire could be seen outside of the building by a back door.

The damage was minimal. Officials at the Boardman Fire Department said they don't know yet what caused the fire.