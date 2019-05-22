Crews called to kitchen fire at Red Lobster in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the restaurant plans to reopen for dinner following a kitchen fire.

Nicole Bott said the health department inspected the restaurant Wednesday morning and gave them the go-ahead to open. She said they expect to be open for dinner service at 6 p.m.

Crews were called to the restaurant on Boardman Poland Road about 2:30 a.m. after the fire alarm went off.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and were able to put it out quickly.

Debris from the fire could be seen outside of the building by a back door.

The damage was minimal. Officials at the Boardman Fire Department said they don’t know yet what caused the fire.