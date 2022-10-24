NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called Monday afternoon to contain a fire at a business in Newton Falls.

Those in the area reported seeing smoke was seen coming from American Molded Plastic at 3876 Newton Falls Bailey Road.

The fire is now contained.

The business makes highway safety products like barriers, reflective sign post panels, guardrail safety caps and other products, according to its website.

Multiple departments from neighboring departments were called to the scene.

