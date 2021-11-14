Crews called to fire in Struthers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to a fire in Struthers Sunday evening.

They were called to the 50th block of Park Way Street around 8:45 p.m., around the same time neighbors said they started seeing flames.

Struthers fire and police as well as Campbell fire are on scene.

Firefighters could be seen climbing through the window. A young boy and his grandmother got out safely.

There were no injuries reported.

Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com