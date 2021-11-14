Crews called to fire in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to a fire in Struthers Sunday evening.

They were called to the 50th block of Park Way Street around 8:45 p.m., around the same time neighbors said they started seeing flames.

Struthers fire and police as well as Campbell fire are on scene.

Firefighters could be seen climbing through the window. A young boy and his grandmother got out safely.

There were no injuries reported.