Crews called to fire in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to a fire in Struthers Sunday evening.
They were called to the 50th block of Park Way Street around 8:45 p.m., around the same time neighbors said they started seeing flames.
Struthers fire and police as well as Campbell fire are on scene.
Firefighters could be seen climbing through the window. A young boy and his grandmother got out safely.
There were no injuries reported.
Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.