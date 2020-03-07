Live Now
Fire destroys Newton Falls home, sends 4 to hospital

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Newton Drive

A fire tore through a home in Newton Falls Saturday night.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people went to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Newton Falls Saturday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Newton Drive.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the back of the home.

Newton Falls police helped get a person out of the house. That person went to the hospital, as well as responding officers as a precaution. Another person also went to the hospital to get checked out.

Various other fire departments responded to provide mutual aid.

The State Fire Marshall was called to investigate.

