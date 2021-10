WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a fire at a structural fabricating company in West Middlesex.

The fire started Saturday afternoon at T. Bruce Sales, Inc. on Carbaugh Street. There is still smoke coming from the building.

A portion of Route 18 is shut down, and traffic is being rerouted around the area.

We’re at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.