BOARDMAN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a fatal Boardman crash that caused a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 3900 block of Tippecanoe Road around 6:45 a.m for the three vehicle crash.

A deputy from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said that one person is still in their car. OSP has called the Mahoning County Coroner to the scene.

Tippecanoe Road is closed in the area.

