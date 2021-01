It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 87 NW near Combs Road NW

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were sent to a fatal crash in Mesopotamia Township Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 87 NW near Combs Road NW.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, hit a tree and ended up in a ditch, according to investigators at the scene.

The driver was reportedly unconscious when he was found.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

